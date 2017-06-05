Sachin: A Billion Dreams Beats Naam Shabana; Becomes 8th Highest Grosser

Sachin: A Billion Dreams managed to perform extremely well considering that it was a docu drama. The film is now inching closer to the 50 crore mark. Currently, the film has made a collection of 45.50 crores at the domestic box office.

Since the film is a documentary, the production costs for the same have not been much, in which case, the collections are quite good. One of the main reasons for this film to work at the box office is the fact that it is associated with a personality like Sachin Tendulkar, who enjoys a huge fan base.

Interestingly, the film has now beaten the lifetime collections of Naam Shabana which stood at the 8th position with a collection of 36.50 crores. Beating this, the film has now become the 8th highest grosser of the year.

Directed by James Erskine, the film has contributions from Sachin’s family, popular sports commentators Harsha Bhogle, Boria Majumdar and Gideon Haigh. Also, popular Indian players like Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag are seen sharing their experiences with the legend. Members of the film and sports fraternity have already given the tale a thumbs up.

Among as many as the six releases this week, the film has maintained itself pretty well. It was quite obvious that the new releases are going to fall flat considering the volume. Also, despite facing competition from films like Hindi Medium, Half Girlfriend and Baahubali 2, the film stood strong and that is commendable.

The film is now enjoying tax-free status in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Sachin: A Billion Dreams has released all over India and abroad in over 2800 screens.