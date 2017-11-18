Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again Earns Well Despite New Releases

Golmaal Again is not ready to put a rest to the storm at the box office. Despite two releases this week, the movie is still earning profits!

The movie earned an amount of 14 Lacs on it’s 5th Friday irrespective of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu and Zareen Khan’s Aksar 2 which released this Friday. The movie is still going strong at the box office. It now stands with a total of 203.27 Cr.

Rohit Shetty’s comic caper Golmaal Again has been one of the biggest hits of 2017 shattering the box-office records with its collections.

Golmaal Again surely needs no stopping at the ticket window. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. ‘Golmaal Again’ also marks Devgn’s tenth film collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The movie may have received mixed reviews from the critics but it has managed to impress the audiences.

The story revolves around Gopal (Ajay), Madhav(Arshad), Lucky (Tusshar), Laxman (Shreyas) and Laxman, again! (Kunal) are orphans who have been raised in Seth Jamnadas’ orphanage in Ooty. When they return to their orphanage to mourn the death of their mentor, they hear that an avaricious builder, Vasu Reddy (Prakash Raj) and his associate, Nikhil (Neil) have designs on the ashram and the adjoining plot owned by Colonel Chouhan (Sachin Khedekar). The jugadu (wheeler-dealer) gang decides to stall the builders. However, they realize that in their absence, some friendly ghosts too have started to reside in the area. Anna Mathew (Tabu), who can talk to spirits, acts as the guide to the gang.

Actor Sanjay Mishra, who has acted in the movie Golmaal Again, says all the films that are made are commercial as money goes into making them.

“Every film is commercial. Filmmaking is not about writing a love letter. Some money goes into it. In some, it’s a lot and others, it’s less. But movies are not made only with money,” he told reporters in IANS.

“Movies are made from the heart. Big films also meet with failure. If there’s no heart in the film, then it won’t work,” added the actor, who will be next seen in “Kadvi Hawa“.

Talking about the film, he said: “I feel fortunate to be associated with this kind of cinema. This is India’s first film on climate change. It is ‘Make in India’ that we have made. That’s why it is an important film. In our education system or politics, the least importance is given to climate.”

“I have coined a term ‘former farmer’. Every farmer is becoming former because his entire business is dependent on nature and nature is dependent on us. Be it Ghaziabad, Patna or Hyderabad, all the cities look the same – cemented.”