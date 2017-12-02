Rohit Shetty Beats Shah Rukh Khan As Golmaal Again Crosses Happy New Year

Golmaal Again has achieved a record which is very special. Amidst numerous mini-records, this is a huge one. This Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster has crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s comedy Happy New Year at the box office.

Golmaal Again now stands at the grand total of 205.06 crores at the Indian box office. It has now officially crossed the lifetime collections of Happy New Year which stands at 205 crores. Releasing on Diwali, Golmaal Again enjoyed the holiday weekend juicing up the best results for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year after a monstrous start failed to make it huge and ended with 205 crores. The movie was a plus affair for the makers but it surely got affected by the extremely mixed word of mouth. Where Golmaal Again maintained the momentum, Happy New Year started showing signs of crash after a very big opening.

Golmaal Again also starred Parineeti Chopra who always wanted to be a part of a mass entertainer. The movie has collected such a humongous amount just because it successfully achieved audience to attract towards cinema halls.

“I do feel blessed to have been a part of this film. I have always wanted to be part of a mass entertainer and with ‘Golmaal Again‘, I feel I have been able to entertain audiences which is the best feeling ever,” Parineeti told IANS.

Parineeti says she is thrilled with the film’s response.

“Rohit (Shetty) sir knows the pulse of the audiences and I thank him for giving me a role that I will cherish forever. It feels great that people have loved the film so much and that audiences have loved my performance as Khushi. Kids have been calling me Khushi, which just shows the love that audiences have for the film and me,” she added.