Collections of Films On Republic Day From 2011 to 2017 | Raees Grabs The Spot, Kaabil Scores 5th Best

Kaabil and Raees, which clashed on 25th January, enjoyed great day at the box office yesterday due to national holiday of 26th January (Republic Day).

SRK starrer Raees collected 26.30 Crores and has now become the highest Republic day grosser surpassing Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (25 crores).

Hrithik’s Kaabil grabbed the 5th position by raking in 18.67 crore. Check out the list right here:

