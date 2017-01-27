SHARE

Kaabil and Raees, which clashed on 25th January, enjoyed great day at the box office yesterday due to national holiday of 26th January (Republic Day).


SRK starrer Raees collected 26.30 Crores and has now become the highest Republic day grosser surpassing Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (25 crores).

Collections of Films On Republic Day From 2011 to 2017 | Raees Grabs The Spot, Kaabil Scores 5th Best

Hrithik’s Kaabil grabbed the 5th position by raking in 18.67 crore. Check out the list right here:

YearFilmRelease DateCollection On Republic Day
2017Raees25th Jan26.30 Cr
2014Jai Ho24th Jan25.00 Cr
2012Agneepath26th Jan23.00 Cr
2013Race 225th Jan20.70 Cr
2017Kaabil25th Jan18.67 Cr
2016Airlift22nd Jan17.80 Cr
2015Baby23rd Jan14.90 Cr
2015Dolly Ki Doli23rd Jan05.00 Cr
2016Kya Kool Hai Hum 322nd Jan04.00 Cr
2011Dhobi Ghat21st Jan01-02 Cr (Approx. )
