Collections of Films On Republic Day From 2011 to 2017 | Raees Grabs The Spot, Kaabil Scores 5th Best

Kaabil and Raees, which clashed on 25th January, enjoyed great day at the box office yesterday due to national holiday of 26th January (Republic Day).
SRK starrer Raees collected 26.30 Crores and has now become the highest Republic day grosser surpassing Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (25 crores).
Hrithik’s Kaabil grabbed the 5th position by raking in 18.67 crore. Check out the list right here:
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Year
|Film
|Release Date
|Collection On Republic Day
|2017
|Raees
|25th Jan
|26.30 Cr
|2014
|Jai Ho
|24th Jan
|25.00 Cr
|2012
|Agneepath
|26th Jan
|23.00 Cr
|2013
|Race 2
|25th Jan
|20.70 Cr
|2017
|Kaabil
|25th Jan
|18.67 Cr
|2016
|Airlift
|22nd Jan
|17.80 Cr
|2015
|Baby
|23rd Jan
|14.90 Cr
|2015
|Dolly Ki Doli
|23rd Jan
|05.00 Cr
|2016
|Kya Kool Hai Hum 3
|22nd Jan
|04.00 Cr
|2011
|Dhobi Ghat
|21st Jan
|01-02 Cr (Approx. )