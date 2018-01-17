Here Is The Report Card Of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz After 5 Days At The Box Office

Last week saw the release of Anurag Kashyap’s one of the best movie till date, Mukkabaaz. Vineet Singh as the face of the movie, Mukkabaaz deals with the struggle of a boxer and with social issues like caste system, youth politics and the power play of people. After 5 days at the box office, let’s have a look at its report card.

The movie took a slow start because of the buzz being very low. It collected 82 lacs on its first day but picked up on the weekend collecting 4.03 crores. It has remained stable on lower side collecting 81 lacs on its 1st Monday. While the collection on Tuesday was 72 lacs, totalling the collection till Tuesday brings it to 5.57 crores in the Indian market.

Anurag Kashyap’s last film from 2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 tanked at the box office making 1.36 crores on its 1st day and 5.08 crores. Vineet Singh seems to have given it all he’s got to pack the most powerful punch, to live the role of his life. Hope it further strengthens Kashyap’s stature and gives the audience another meticulous film. Mukkabaaz needs to increase its pace in order to be successful at the box office. Anurag hasn’t had a hit since 2013.

Trending

Mukkabaaz released this Friday and is presented by Phantom Films and Colour Yellow Films stars, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles.