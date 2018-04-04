Rani Mukerji’s Hichki now joins films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Hindi Medium in the list of small budget productions that were a success at the Box Office. It’s a brave thing for the makers to talk about a delicate issue like Tourette syndrome, a topic very few actually talk about openly. But more than that, it’s the optimism in film, and the characters turning their adversities into opportunities that won our hearts.The film received rave reviews from critics and the audience alike.

On Tuesday, the film collected 1 crore, thanks to the audience’s word of mouth. The film has currently collected a total of 36.60 crores.

The film narrates the story Naina, a woman suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological condition characterized by involuntary tics, and her uphill battle to realize her dream of becoming a teacher. Watching her face numerous hardships and overcome them inspires the audience as they root for her. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film was produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films.