Rani Mukerji’s Hichki which released on the 23rd of March has turned out to be one of the profitable films of 2018. The film was facing a tough competition from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raid but now its also locking horns with Baaghi 2 which released on 30th March.

The film has earned 26.10 crores in week 1 and 12.30 crores in week 2. This Mukerji film has collected 50 lakhs on its 3rd Friday taking the grand total to 38.90 crores.

Rani, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, gave birth to their daughter Adira in December 2015 was recently asked whether motherhood has changed her?

“Yes, with a child we undergo a huge transformation,” Rani told IANS.

“I felt what true love is. That happens with motherhood… Till I had my child, I did not realise how I can love someone more than myself. At the same time, a few months ago I lost my father. So I know what extreme pain feels like,” the actress said, paused and added: “As an actress, I channelise all my emotions and energy into my work. I feel the vacuum of my father, but instead of crying and brooding over it, I channelise the emotions.”