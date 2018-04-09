Rani Mukerji’s Hichki Becomes The 4th Most Profitable Film Of 2018

Rani Mukerji’s Hichki is based on the character of Naina Mathur who is suffering from the Tourette Syndrome, a nervous system disorder that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

It seems that the film’s plot has managed to touch the right chords of the hearts of audience as a result of it the film has gone on to become the most profitable film of 2018.

The film is the 4th film to enter the list after Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz’s Raid and Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor’s PadMan.

Hichki is made on a budget of 20 crores and has a total collection of 41.15 crores. The film has an ROI of 21.15 crores and has 105.75 % of return on investment.

Check out the list of Most Profitable Films Of 2018:

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Rani was recently asked about her future projects and role selection, she said, “I have always been instinctive in choosing my films, right from the start of career till now.

“Last 22 years, I think I have chosen scripts which have been emotionally connected to me, where I have thought that this is a story which needs to be told and secondly the character which has been offered to me, can I relate to it as Rani?”

Later she was asked about the compliments she has been getting for her role, Rani said:, “Everything has been special for me. All the teachers are taking different grades of students now, you know, one-day fourth grade, one-day fifth grade, one-day sixth grade, and getting to know all the students, I mean for me there is nothing better than that.

“And the fact that teachers have understood, what the movie stands for and it inspired them and they themselves are taking the students to watch the film… I think that is the biggest victory for us. The film is a tribute to teachers and they have accepted the film whole heartily, I don’t think there could be a bigger compliment than that.”