Rani Mukerji Starrer Hichki Ends Its 2nd Week On A Positive Note

After knocking on multiple doors with his script, Director Siddharth P. Malhotra must be elated on seeing his film Hichki work wonders at the Box Office. The film, which marked Rani Mukerji’s return to the silver screen, had a lot of expectations riding on it, and it delivered on all of them. The film just ended its 2nd week, and it still seems to be going strong.

On Thursday, the film collected 90 lacs at the box office, similar to its performance on Wednesday. Overall, it has managed to keep a steady pace throughout the week, despite Baaghi 2’s unprecedented success. Currently, the film has earned a total of 38.40 crores, slowly making its way to the 40 crore mark.

The film narrates the story of Naina (Rani), a woman suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological condition characterized by involuntary tics, and her uphill battle to achieve her dream of becoming a teacher. Watching her face one obstacle after another, and conquer them inspires the audience as they can’t help but root for the optimistic teacher. The film was produced by under the banner of Yash Raj Films by Maneesh Sharma.