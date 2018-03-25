Rani Mukerji’s Hichki Earns BIG On Its Day 2 (Saturday) At The Box Office!

Rani Mukerji is back with a bang after Mardaani with Hichki which released on this Friday at the box office. The film marks her comeback after 4 years of gap.

The film opened with a collection of 3.30 crores at the box office. The film had a great jump on its 2nd Day (Saturday) by collecting 5.35 crores at the box office. This Rani Mukerji film has collected 8.56 crores. The film is pulling its right target audience to the theaters.

The film opened with an occupancy of 15% to 20% with a screen count of 961 in India, 380 in overseas and total of 1341 screens worldwide.

The film Hichki is the adaptation of ‘Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had’. Brad Cohen, the author of the book was recently asked about what made him write the book, he said: “In my childhood, nobody understood me in school. My teachers had no confidence in me and that used to affect my confidence. Now that I learnt to overcome my challenges in life, I want to stand by my every student and other people who are facing any kind of disorder that is creating an obstacle in their lives.”

As in the film, Rani Mukherji is playing the role of the teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome according to him, he was quite surprised to know that, asked about if he watched any of Rani’s film, he said: “Yes I watched one film where she played a role of a disabled girl (referring to her film ‘Black’), and the way she performed I realized she is very empathetic towards others.”

In Hichki, Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who suffers from Tourette syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

The Siddharth P. Malhotra directorial focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.