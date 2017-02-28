Vishal Bhardwaj’s much-talked about period drama, Rangoon hit the theaters recently and has been performing below expectations at the domestic box office.

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film performed low in the overseas circuits too. The opening weekend collections of Rangoon were approximately $1 million – approx 6.7 crores INR from the international markets.

The film’s collections at the domestic box office stands at less than 20 crores which is highly disappointing.

So far, Rangoon’s worldwide gross collections in its opening weekend stand at around 32 crores (gross) mark, which ideally should have been its nett India total in its weekend.