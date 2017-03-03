After being in the making for a year (once the principle shooting of the film began), Rangoon has seen a forgettable one week run at the Box Office. The film didn’t open well, didn’t grow and then didn’t hold on in these eventful seven days when nothing went in its favor. There were no external elements that impacted it though. There was no competition from past, present or future, there were no cricket matches, there was no political event holding center-stage, there was no threat of demonetization either. Still, the film didn’t find audience and that was primarily due to the content by director Vishal Bhardwaj that went awry.

The film has collected just 22 crore in its first week and that is same as Bombay Velvet [22 crore] and just a little better than Fitoor [18 crore]. That pretty much summarizes how Rangoon has been rejected big time.

The film is pretty much competing with the lifetime of Saif Ali Khan’s other disaster Happy Ending [22 crore]. This is also amongst one of Shahid Kapoor’s biggest disasters, another being Teri Meri Kahani that had lifetime collections of 25.75 crore. Kangana Ranaut has seen bigger disaster though in the form of Revolver Rani [11 crore].

Each of the three actors is now moving on to Kalakandi [Saif], Padmavati [Shahid] and Simran [Kangana].

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

