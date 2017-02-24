Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles took an extremely low start for morning shows on day one. The occupancy was merely 10% for the film which is a sign that the film will be taking a low opening at the box office.

Considering Vishal Bharadwaj films have a niche appeal, such kind of films do not work much in smaller cities.

Since there is a semi holiday today because of Maha Shiv Ratri, there are chances that the film may pick up slightly over evening.

Touted to be an expensive film, Rangoon will have to set the ball rolling from opening weekend itself, to establish itself at the box office.