Shahid Kapoor starrer Rangoon failed to jump on its 2nd day at the box office.

The period romantic war drama raked in approximately 7 crores yesterday (1st Saturday) and currently stands with the grand total of 13.07 crores.

The film will probably cross the 20 crore mark in its opening weekend at the domestic market.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon also features Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in key roles.