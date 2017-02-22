Things are perking up well for the Saif Ali Khan-Kangana Ranaut-Shahid Kapoor starrer Rangoon. In the times when multi-starrers are hard to come by, it is rare to have three stars come together in a single film. In that perspective, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj have made it possible to put together Rangoon which is one of the biggest films to arrive right at the start of 2017. The film has been in news for a couple of years now, ever since the intentions were clear around its making. It went on floors a little over a year back and is arriving now with its scale, setting and grandeur intact.

In the current times, one can hardly recollect any other film that was set in the pre-independence era. That makes Rangoon a rather niche affair as last such biggie was Bajirao Mastani which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and that arrived a little over a year ago. Of course, Rangoon is relatively more modern since it is set in the current century. That said, from the opening perspective, a lot would depend on how the word of mouth shapes up for the film by the time evening shows commence.

The promotion so far has ensured good visibility around the film and marketing has been apt to pitch what Rangoon is all about. Presence of the stars has allowed the film to gain momentum en route release due to which a decent opening is on the cards. Anything around 8 crore would give the film a platform to rise from there on and if the reports are encouraging, the stage is set wide open for Rangoon to enjoy. Reason being that it is the only notable release of the week and competition from the past [Jolly LLB 2, The Ghazi Attack] is not threatening enough to prove as a dampener in the plans.

It would all boil down to the content eventually, hence all eyes are on how Vishal Bhardwaj has put it all together in the world of Rangoon.

