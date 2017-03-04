Rangoon has dropped miserably over the second weekend. The film has shown a drop of as big as over 90% over second Friday. On its eighth day, the film collected merely 20 lacs which is in the range of Jolly LLB 2‘s collections in its fourth Friday.

The film now stands with a collection of 21.70 crores* at the domestic box office. The period drama is struggling to find audiences at the multiplexes which was the key target audience, considering Vishal Bharadwaj’s niche reach.

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film has turned out to be a disastrous affair at the box office with merely over 20 crore business in its first week.

It is expected to fold soon with the new releases and also a big release like Badrinath Ki Dulhania in the next week.