Rangoon Drops On 1st Monday At The Box Office

Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer Rangoon dropped miserably on its fourth day. The film after having a below average opening weekend, collected 1.25 crores on Monday, thus taking its total collection to 19.50 crores at the domestic box office.

The period drama is not receiving great footfalls at the multiplexes. Also considering Vishal Bharadwaj’s image of having niche films, Rangoon is finding it difficult to manage audiences.

Considering the star cast, one would have expected bigger numbers and since the film has been a high budget one, it is clearly headed for a flop.