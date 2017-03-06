Rangoon Continues A Poor Performance Over 2nd Weekend At The Box Office

Vishal Bhardwaj’s period drama, Rangoon put up a poor performance over the second weekend at the box office. Early estimates suggest that the film made a collection of merely 80 lacs, which is highly disappointing.

It now stands with a collection of 22.30 crores at the domestic box office. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles, the film has turned out to be a flop at the box office considering its huge budget.

Over its second weekend, the film has collected even lower than Jolly LLB 2 which released two weeks before its release.

Rangoon is expected to fold in major circuits this week with the big release of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania.