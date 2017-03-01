Vishal Bharadwaj’s period drama, Rangoon failed to make a big start at the box office. The film is putting up a poor performance in the week days too. According to early estimates, the film collected approximately 1.30 crores* on its fifth day.

The film now stands with a total collection of 20.95 crores* at the domestic box office.

Rangoon being an expensive affair, needed to perform big in its first week but with its collections dropping already, looks like the film is headed to become a flop.

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the war drama received average reviews from the critics.