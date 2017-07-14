The much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor has finally hit the theaters today. The film is getting mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. The Anurag Basu directorial had an average morning occupancy of 25% to 30%, which was quite predicted.

The film has released in 1800 screens. The target audience is majorly Multiplex and urban circuit, where it has chances to gain more audience attention.

The already delayed Jagaa Jasoos missed its release in the UAE, Dubai and Singapore on Thursday due to last minute post-production activities. But the good news was that the film made it for its Friday release in the nick of time. The film’s co-producer Bimal Parekh admits there has been a costly delay.

“We could not open in UAE , Dubai and Singapore on Thursday morning. We had a choice of opening with the evening shows. But we decided against it. Rather than taking a risk (with the release), we decided to open on Friday along with all the other centres in India and overseas.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu’s last film Barfi also followed the same pattern of releasing of the film. The movie had opened to a slow occupancy initially, however, with positive word of mouth, the movie picked up later in the weekend and weekdays.

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu. The movie is produced by Anurag Basu, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ranbir Kapoor. The film features Adah Sharma in lead roles. It revolves around the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

The film is expected to pickup on weekends. Stay tuned for Jagga Jasoos’ Box office update.