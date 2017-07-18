Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos finally released on this Friday. The film received good reviews from the audience as well as critics.

The film had a good first weekend at the box office with a collection of 33.17* crores. But Jagga Jasoos saw a drop in its collection after the 1st weekend at the box office. The film earned approximately 4.05 crores on its 1st Monday. Jagga Jasoos’ total comes up to be to around 37.22 crores. The film needs to remain stable at the box office to earn good lifetime collections.

Here’s the breakdown of the weekend collection of the film.

Friday – 8.57 crores

Saturday – 11.53 crores

Sunday – 13.07 crores

Monday – 4.05 crores

Talking about the idea behind “Jagga Jasoos“, Basu said in a statement: “I would love Feluda and ‘Adventures of Tin Tin’. They were my childhood love. This is all coming out from my personal childhood memories.” Ranbir said while making the film Basu maintained the “sanctity” of what he had narrated to him three to four years ago.

He said: “I used to love all adventure stories. One has to discover the child inside us and know what one likes watching. It was challenging to make a musical out of an adventure story. But there is always fun in challenges,” Basu added.

“I am a bad producer. I can’t get things done, can’t do man management. I was lucky that a lot of the work was taken care of by Anurag Basu. I can be happy that I can just collect awards for the film,” Ranbir said at a press meet.

“As a producer, I was handling the egos of people. Whenever there were fights between Disney and Anurag, I was just handling them. Acting is a more challenging part,” he added.

The film is an adventurous drama where Ranbir’s character is on the lookout for his missing father. Backed by Disney and Picture Shuru Productions.