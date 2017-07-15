Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos has enjoyed a decent opening day at the box office. With the collections of 8.57 crores, the film has turned out to be the 9th highest opener for the Besharam actor.

Since the film not out and out commercial potboiler, this experimental cinema is targeted towards the multiplexes in the metro cities.

Though the word of mouth is mixed, we can expect a good growth over the weekend, because of the huge fan base of Ranbir and Katrina Kaif.

Here are the top 10 openers of Ranbir Kapoor of all time

Films Year Opening Day Collections Besharam 2013 21.56 Cr Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2013 19.45 Cr Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 2016 13.30 Cr Rockstar 2011 11.00 Cr Tamasha 2015 10.87 Cr Roy 2015 10.40 Cr Raajneeti 2010 10.21 Cr Barfi 2012 09.20 Cr Jagga Jasoos 2017 08.57 cr Anjaana Anjaani 2010 08.00 Cr

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu. The movie is produced by Anurag Basu, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ranbir Kapoor. The film features Adah Sharma in lead roles. It revolves around the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a school boy in the film. Director Basu said in a statement, “Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with Jagga Jasoos, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time.”

On the other work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which is slated for 2018 release. whereas Katrina Kaif features opposite Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. The actress will also be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.