Ranbir Kapoor Set To Join Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan In The Prestigious Rs. 300 Crore Box-Office Club - Details!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is soon to find a place in the prestigious Rs. 300 crore club thereby becoming the 7th Bollywood film to attain the feat. The Ranbir Kapoor film is expected to breach past the mark in a span of 15 to 16 days without a single holiday, which makes the feat even special. In fact, it is the first non-holiday release to find a place in the 300 crore club.

Sanju has become the first Rs. 300 crore grosser for Ranbir Kapoor and with this, he is now seated right at the top with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as far as Box-Office collections are concerned. Till 2017, the club was dominated by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, however, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh found a place in this coveted club this year, thereby challenging the top two superstars.

The two young stars i.e. Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have given these humongous blockbusters before the senior lot of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn to name a few, however, the contribution of directors brand to the two films starring them cannot be ignored. While Sanju was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Padmaavat was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the two of them are undoubtedly two of the most accomplished directors of the current generation.

While the two films have given the two stars an access to a wide section of the audience, their choices from hereon will decide the fate of their stardom in the long run. It is essential for the two stars to be associated with universally appealing films to be termed as the gen-next superstars. Like mentioned by us earlier, the next generation of superstars would not command a RAW Starpower like the SRK or Salman. however, they would have it in them to get the big numbers with the right film.

Here’s a look at the coveted Rs. 300 crore club:

PK: Rs 339.50 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 320.34 crore

Sultan: Rs 300.45 crore

Dangal: Rs 387.39 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339.75 crore

Padmaavat: Rs 300.26 crore (Hindi + Tamil + Telugu)

NOTE: All versions included for Padmaavat. The Hindi Version of Padmaavat stands at approximately Rs 286 crore.