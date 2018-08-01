Ranbir Kapoor Enters The 1000 Crore Club – Varun Dhawan To Soon Follow With Sui Dhaaga!

With Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor recently became the first from the younger lot of actors to cross the 1000 crore aggregate nett collections at the box office. Kapoor took 11 years and 16 films to attain this feat. The career for Ranbir so far has been a mixed bag as far as commercial success is concerned, however given his line up from hereon, he is just expected to reach the pinnacle of stardom. The aggregate collections of the 16 Ranbir Kapoor films till date stands at approximately Rs 1323 crore.

The biggest hit for Ranbir Kapoor’s career so far is Sanju followed by Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and these two films solely contributed Rs 528 crore, which is almost 40% of his aggregate Box-Office collection till date. The actor has an interesting line up from hereon with films like Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next set for a release in the coming two years.

While Ranbir Kapoor became the first actor to attain this feat, Varun Dhawan would be the fastest to do so from the younger lot of stars. The actor is looking to breach past the Rs 1000 crore club with Sui Dhaaga, and if that indeed happens, he would have attained this memorable feat in merely 6 years and 11 films, as compared to 11 years and 16 films by Ranbir Kapoor. Varun Dhawan has been the most consistent star and holds a commendable track record of delivering back to back successful films. Although October wasn’t an outright success, it did respectable biz at the ticket window. The actor has 4 films in the Rs 100 crore club i.e. ABCD 2, Dilwale, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, and is one of the most bankable actor in today’s time.

The aggregate Box-Office collection of Varun Dhawan till date stands at approximately Rs 877 crore, and Sui Dhaaga needs to rake in more than Rs 123 crore for Varun to find a place in the prestigious club. Even if Sui Dhaaga fails to collect this number, Varun will attain this feat with Kalank next year and still remain the fastest (both in terms of period and number of films) to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark.

