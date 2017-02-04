Kaabil is set to enter the 100 Crore Club today. The film collected 6.4 crore yesterday and that’s a very good number to get in the second weekend, especially when there is still competition from another biggie in the arena. However, with audience footfalls continuing to be quite good yet again and no new Hindi film releasing either, Kaabil is pretty much coming on its own.

The film has now reached 97.03 crore in 10 days and should comfortably go past the 100 crore milestone today. What has worked in favor of the film is the fact that no one has come out criticizing the film when it comes to content and from entertainment quotient perspective, the feedback has been largely positive. This is exactly helping the Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam film to fare positively and gain from word of mouth.

Especially amongst women, the film is a big draw due to its emotional appeal. That’s the formula that Rakesh Roshan has applied in majority of his revenge dramas [Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun] and director Sanjay Gupta has taken it forward in Kaabil as well.

All eyes now are to see how much further does Kaabil go over the rest of the weekend as that would be the deciding factor for the overall lifetime sum.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources