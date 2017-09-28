Rajkummar Rao’s Newton has seen an impressive run at the box office and is expected to continue to hold its position through the week. It has more screens now after being announced as India’s official entry in the foreign language category at the Oscars.

Ever since it was announced that Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton will go to 2018 Oscars as India’s official entry to compete in the Best Foreign Language Film category, the numbers of the film have been climbing steadily. This Amit Masurkar directorial has accumulated Rs 10.73 crore so far.

Newton has successfully crossed the 10 crore mark at the Box Office. On the weekdays, this film is expected to stay strong. Even after allegations that it was copied from Secret Ballot, it remains the Indian submission to the Oscars this year. Released on September 22, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Raghubir Yadav.

Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role of Newton (modified from his original name Nutan), who is a rookie government clerk sent on election duty to a rural naxal hit area in Chhattisgarh surrounded by forests. The story of the film revolves around him and how he faces all odds but remains adamant to conduct fair and free voting amid the fear for life. How he stands against every problem and gives it a fight forms the soul of the story.

Pankaj Tripathi of Bareilly Ki Barfi fame plays an army officer Aatma Singh, who is responsible for the protection of the election duty officers. The star cast of the film also includes Anjali Patil as Malko and Raghubir Yadav as Loknath. Pepped up with interesting dialogues, the film holds authenticity and has been shot in real life situations.

Directed and written by Amit V Masurkar, Newton was premiered in the Forum section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.