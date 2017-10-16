Rajkummar Rao’s Newton Is Still Steady At The Box Office

Rajkummar Rao’s Newton is steady and has been amassing love since its 1st day at the box office. Newton has been constant at the box office. After it’s entry in the Oscars, the movie has been gaining immense success after that.

The film is a story of Newton Kumar, a rookie government clerk, who is sent on election duty in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, which is under the control of the naxals. Despite the odds stacked against him, Newton tries his best to conduct a fair voting process in the region.

The movie is in it’s week 4 and this is how Newton is doing at the Box Office:

Fri 19 lakhs

Sat 37 lakhs

Sun 40 lakhs.

Total: ₹ 22.18 cr.

Newton had its world premiere in the Forum section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, and is set to be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in the International Narrative Competition section.

The film recently was hit by the controversy of being copied from an Iranian film Secret Ballot. The producer of said Iranian film, Marco Mueller feels that there was not even a hint of plagiarisation in Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, amidst claims that the movie has been inspired from his 2001 Iranian film Secret Ballot.

Rajkummar’s name features in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his performance in Newton, which has also been nominated for Best Screenplay Award for Amit V Masurkar and Mayank Tewari.

“Happy to share that I’ve been nominated for the best performance by an actor in the prestigious Asia Pacific Screen Awards for ‘Newton’, also Best Screenplay,” Rajkummar tweeted.Newton is India’s official entry for the Oscars’ Foreign Film Language segment.