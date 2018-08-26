Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree Set To Be The Biggest Horror Success Of 2018?

2018 is clearly turning out to be one of the most successful years of the current decade if the ratio of hits is anything to go by. Practically each month of the year has thrown a biggie for the audiences while quite a few relatively smaller films are doing well too on a regular basis.

While different genres are being attempted by the makers and audiences are accepting them with glee as well, horror has surprisingly not seen much prominence for a while now. There have been a couple of films in this genre though, most notably Pari and 1921, and they have seen fair success coming their way.

One now waits to see if Stree turns out to be biggest amongst them all.

“See, Pari had a rock solid idea but then it was so disturbing that eventually only a select segment of audiences who have appetite for such sound and visuals could digest it. Moreover, after a fantastic beginning, the Anushka Sharma starrer couldn’t really sustain its edge-of-the-seat quotient right through its narrative. Eventually it did sail through with collections just under 30 crore though one would have expected more,” says an insider.

On the other hand Vikram Bhatt’s 1921 followed the template of staple horror and soulful music, something that did work in the interiors. A small budget film, it did end its run under the 20 crore mark but was safe nonetheless.

“This is what makes Stree special since amongst the three films, it is clearly the most entertaining of the lot,” an insider comments, “The makers [Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK] have done well to incorporate good humor element in this quirky horror affair that is first of the kind in India. You have to see it to believe it as the combination of horror and comedy is truly unique in this Amar Kaushik directed film.”

Moreover, what works in favor of the film is its budget [20 crore, including P&A] which has already been recovered through music, satellite and digital rights. As a result of this, whatever comes from theatrical revenue would be additional profits for the makers who are releasing the film on a commission basis through distributor Anil Thadani.

Now one waits to see how does the entertainment quotient work for the audiences once the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer releases all over this Friday.