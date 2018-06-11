Rajinikanth Starrer Kaala RULES The Australian Box Office

This week’s release Rajinikanth starrer Kaala which is not doing so well as far as its Hindi version is concerned has scored a good weekend in Australia. The opening weekend business of Kaala has surpassed business of Veere Di Wedding, Bharat Ane Nenu and Carry On Jatta 2.

Kaala had an extended weekend one in which it earned A $ 402,213. It opened with A $ 105,672 on Thursday. It then went to maintain a stable trend by collecting A $ 100,662 on Friday, A $ 110,616 on Saturday and A $ 85,263 on its 1st Sunday to finish its first successful weekend.

The top 5 movies (Opening weekend) at the Australian box office are Padmaavat with A $ 1,728,642, Kaala with A $ 402,213, Veere Di Wedding with A $ 341,118, Bharat Ane Nenu with A $ 339,133 and Carry On Jatta 2 with A $ 327,736.

Kaala tells the story of a man trying to save his land from a powerful politician essayed by Nana Patekar.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film also stars Eswari Rao, Samuthirakani, Sampath Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Anjali Patil, Manikandan, Dileepan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kale, Ramesh Thilak, Arul Doss, Aravind Akash, Sakshi Agarwal, Arundhati, Suganya and Nithish.