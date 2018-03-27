Raid VS Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety VS PadMan: Which Movie Stands Where?

Raid VS Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety VS PadMan: The year 2018 started with a bang with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat at the box office. Soon after its grand success, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan was released in the theatres.

PadMan was a solo release and it tried to juice up as much as possible at the box office. It enjoyed a good run till Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released.

PadMan faced a tough competition by SKTKS and it completely got wiped out from the race. The latter is still running successfully at the box office despite facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s Raid.

Talking about Pad Man’s 1st weekend collections, it collected 40.05 crores and it ended its first week at 62.87 crores. In the second weekend, Pad Man slowed down and collected 9.03 crores at the box office. Though, it didn’t affect the film as it is the first film to enter the list of profitable films of 2018 and it was declared as a hit at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is surely digging the gold at the box office. The film is successfully stealing our hearts and ruling the box office. it has taken the box office by storm right from the first day. The film collected 26.57 crores in its first weekend and 45.94 crores in its first week. Having a strong first week, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety went on to make 19.40 crores in its 2nd weekend.

SKTKS has managed to surpass Ajay Devgn’s Raid’s 2nd weekend numbers. Raid has collected 16.48 crores in the 2nd weekend and now the film stands at the grand total of 79.53 crores. Raid collected 41.01 crores in its first weekend and 63.05 crores in its first week. The good word of mouth is helping the film to grow.

Even after Rani Mukerji’s Hichki has hit the theatres, both SKTKS and Raid are not majorly affected by it.