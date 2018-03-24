Raid Inches Closer To The 70 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Ajay Devgn’s film Raid opened to excellent reviews from the critics and the audience. Raid is based on a true story about money laundering​ ​and it released on​ ​last Friday.

The film has collected 3.55 crores on its 2nd Friday at the box office taking the total to 66.60 crores cross at the box office. The film marks the second outing between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz after Baadshaho. The film is all set to cross the lifetime collection of Baadshaho which had collected approx 78 crores.

The film was facing a tough competition from Kartik Aaryan’s 100 crore club film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now, the film will lock horns with Rani Mukerji’s Hichki which released today. Hichki opened on a slow note at the box office with an occupancy of 15% to 20%.

Trending

Ajay Devgn was recently asked whether he will share the silver screen with wife Kajol, he said, “It depends. Whenever we find a great script. It’s not very easy to cast both of us in a film. You need a good script.” Ajay and Kajol have previously starred in films like Ishq, Raju Chacha, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and U Me Aur Hum.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta,Raid also stars Saurabh Shukla. Apart from this, Ajay Devgn will soon begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com which also stars Tabu in a lead role.