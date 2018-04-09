Raid Box Office: All Set To Become Ajay Devgn’s 5th Highest Grosser

Ajay Devgn’s crime drama Raid has had a wondrous run on the silver screen, as it has already become the 4th film this year to join the prestigious 100 crore club, and is still going strong. With stellar performances from actors like Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla, it’s no wonder that the film is a hit.

On Sunday, the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial collected 85 lacs at the Box Office. With 1.83 crores collected in its 4th weekend, the film has managed to perform consistently through its run. Its total collection currently stands at 101.54 crores.

Raid has become Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest earner, moving ahead of Singham and Shivaay. Currently, it is expected to overtake Bol Bachchan and read the 105 crore mark, close to Son Of Sardaar. Many attribute the success of the film to the script, which is inspired by real-life events, and penned by Ritesh Shah, as well as the actors’ performance. The camaraderie between Saurabh Shukla and Ajay Devgn has been highly appreciated by the audience as they play the roles of Amit Patnaik and Tauji flawlessly.

The film narrates the story of Amit Patnaik, an honest income tax officer, and a series of raids he conducts to find black money and other illegal assets owned by individuals. The film particularly focuses on one such incident, where he conducts a raid at the home of Rameshwar Singh aka Tauji after receiving an anonymous tip. Filled with twists and turns, the film has earned positive reviews from critics too.

Ajay Devgn has been consecutively delivering box office successes and it doesn’t look like he plans on breaking that streak anytime soon. The actor will next be seen in Total Dhamaal, an Indra Kumar directorial. A sequel to 2011’s Double Dhamaal, the film will star Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit reuniting on-screen after 17 years.