Raid Box Office: Ajay Devgn Is All Set To Earn His 7th 100 Crore Film!

Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid has ended its 3rd week at the box office, and the 100 crore doesn’t seem to be very far for the film, thanks to the fan following of lead actors Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz, great reviews from the audience and critics as well as amazing word of mouth, which resulted in good collections during the 2nd week of its run.

It is interesting to the film maintain its steady run on the big screen, even with all the competition its facing from multiple films. Most trade experts had predicted that the film would be able to collect around 90 crores in its run. However, the Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer managed to cross that mark in its 2nd week, and is on its way to become one of the highest grossing films of 2018.

On Thursday, the film collected 58 lacs at the box office, making its total collection 99.71 crores. At this rate, the film will cross the 100 crore mark by tomorrow, joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2.