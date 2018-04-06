Raid Box Office: Ajay Devgn Is All Set To Earn His 7th 100 Crore Film!

Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid has ended its 3rd week at the box office, and the 100 crore doesn’t seem to be very far for the film, thanks to the fan following of lead actors Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz, great reviews from the audience and critics as well as amazing word of mouth, which resulted in good collections during the 2nd week of its run.
It is interesting to the film maintain its steady run on the big screen, even with all the competition its facing from multiple films. Most trade experts had predicted that the film would be able to collect around 90 crores in its run. However, the Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer managed to cross that mark in its 2nd week, and is on its way to become one of the highest grossing films of 2018.
On Thursday, the film collected 58 lacs at the box office, making its total collection 99.71 crores. At this rate, the film will cross the 100 crore mark by tomorrow, joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2.
Trending
- Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Diana Penty’s Friday Feels, Alia Bhatt’s Gym Motivation And Much More!
- Twinkle Khanna Is Among 10 Women Achievers At The 34th Annual FICCI Women’s Group FLO Awards
In an interview with Indiawest, Ajay Devgn was asked if he met Sharda Prashad Pandey, on whose life the film was based. The actor said, “Yes, and that was necessary because this film is not just about one incident – this raid – but also about the person he is. We had to understand his honesty, and why he was so honest. Over 30 years ago, only he had the courage to conduct an income-tax raid on the big man, coming up with an incredible amount of black money, equivalent to hundreds of crore in today’s times.”