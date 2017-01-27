After getting excellent response on its opening day, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees showed good jump on its 2nd day (Thursday) at the box office.

The film benefited from the national holiday of Republic Day and raked in around 26.30 crores yesterday. It now stands with a grand total of 46.72 crores at the box office.

This action thriller is all set to cross the 50 crore mark today in India.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.