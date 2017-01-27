After getting excellent response on its opening day, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees showed good jump on its 2nd day (Thursday) at the box office.
The film benefited from the national holiday of Republic Day and raked in around 26.30 crores yesterday. It now stands with a grand total of 46.72 crores at the box office.
This action thriller is all set to cross the 50 crore mark today in India.
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.
Please don’t abuse religion
Everyone Indian who live in India Nation
The Film made just for fun not for patriotism.
Raees and Kaabil both movies good
Don’t spoil our nation name abroad.
He is the master of Marketing himself and made himself a Pretended Super Star (Which he is not)…He attends all Award Shows and makes Fun of everyone for Entertainment so that he can get Awards by Hook or Crook….He has no guts to come close to any AAMIR KHAN movie in his lifetime…Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan are the only Stars in Indian Cinema
Dont waste your money on Rahees just go for Kaabil (All time best performance given by Hrithik)