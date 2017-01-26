Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom has far reaching effects and it’s a known fact that many of his foreign fans wait with bated breath for his films. His latest film Raees too was expected to fare wonderfully overseas.

The movie on Wednesday (25th January) made over 5.25 crores overseas, Raees is faring extremely well in most circuits abroad with the U.K circuit witnessing a good business relatively.

SRK surely hasn’t lost his zing at the Overseas market.

The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia, and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub. Stay tuned for more updates on Raees!