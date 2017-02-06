Raees Scores Lesser Than Kaabil On Its 2nd Sunday At The Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has collected below expectations on its 2nd Sunday at the box office. As per early estimates, the film raked in the range of 9 crores, which is lesser than the 12th day collections of Hrithik’s Kaabil (11.88 crores).

This crime thriller now stands with a grand total of 146.96 crores.

This is for the first time (2nd Sat & Sun) after the clash that Kaabil has beaten the business of Raees. Raees might cross the 150 crore mark today at the box office.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.