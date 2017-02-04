Raees Remains Stable On 2nd Friday At The Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has become one of the most successful films for the star in recent times. After making it to the 100 crore mark,the film will now be touching the 150 crore mark soon too. This is commendable considering the clash with Kaabil.

The film has managed to remain stable on its second Friday as it collected 6.60 crores. It currently stands with a total of 128.96 crores at the domestic box office.

Raees has been leading from start, compared to Kaabil’s collections. It has performed extremely well in the overseas circuits too, owing to Shah Rukh’s huge fan base.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, it also starred Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.