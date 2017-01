Shah Rukh Khan starrer action thriller Raees has opened with solid response on its 1st day at the box office.

Raees has taken a huge lead over Kaabil and collected approximately 20.50 crores on its opening day.

The film will definitely show good growth today, since its a national holiday. It is all set to enjoy the extended weekend of 5 days at the box office.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.