Box Office – Raees jumps further on Thursday, has a very good two day total

Unlike Fan which started cracking on the first day itself, only to see further decline on the second day, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has actually gone further up on Thursday. After bringing in 20.42 crore on Wednesday, the film saw as good as 26.30 crore added to its total, which now stands at 46.72 crore. Of course the big Republic Day holiday has helped its cause tremendously. Still, on the flip side the film already had such high numbers on Wednesday that even if the numbers were to remain stable on the second day, it would still have been a positive sign for it.

Today, the film will see a dip in numbers and that is expected since this is a working day. Still, even a 15 crore number would be good though indications so far are that the hold would be even better, especially since people would come to theaters in big number for evening and night shows the weekend beginning.

Shah Rukh Khan has a lot to cheer about with these collections since he has managed to score so huge despite the presence of Kaabil in over 2000 screens. As a matter of fact on Thursday the Hrithik Roshan starrer scored quite huge and was clearly attracting a huge count of footfalls. Still, this Rahul Dholakia film has not just maintained very good numbers but also got added momentum going for it.

The film is on its way to be a clean Hit and it has to be seen how much further does it go from here.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder