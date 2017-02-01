Raees is doing stable business on the weekdays. The film collected 7.52 crore on Tuesday (after collecting 8.25 crore on Monday) and currently stands at 109.01 crore. These numbers have now given an opportunity to the film to have the extended first week billing of over 120 crore.

Ideally, one would have expected 10 crore to come in every day during the week, given the kind of stature that the film enjoys. However, a clash means the audience is divided as Kaabil boasts of good content as well and has word of mouth going for it. Meanwhile, Raees is doing well with its target audience. Due to this, footfalls from that segment is continuing to get the moolah rolling.

Since there is no new Bollywood release in week to come, exhibitors would continue to split the screens between Raees and Kaabil. However it has to be seen if in week to come it would be 50-50 or would again be in favor of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources