Raees Inches Closer To 290 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan’s crime thriller Raees has inched closer to 290 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has grossed 194.60 crores (nett. 139 crores) in India and 95.20 crores in the international market.

This Rahul Dholakia directorial now stands with global collections of 289.80 crores gross. It is not possible for the film to achieve the feat of 300 crores gross worldwide at the box office, since it has almost folded from all theatres across the country.

The film, a crime thriller, also starred Mahira Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Here’s a list of movies that have over 200 crores globally, but couldn’t touch the 300 crores mark –

Raees (2017) – 289.80 crores

Dabangg 2 (2012) – 265 crores

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) – 258 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) – 242.50 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) – 241 crores

Airlift (2016) – 231.60 crores

Rustom (2016) – 218.80 crores

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story (2016) – 217 crores

Kaabil (2017) – 209.50 crores

