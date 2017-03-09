Raees Inches Closer To 290 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan’s crime thriller Raees has inched closer to 290 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has grossed 194.60 crores (nett. 139 crores) in India and 95.20 crores in the international market.
This Rahul Dholakia directorial now stands with global collections of 289.80 crores gross. It is not possible for the film to achieve the feat of 300 crores gross worldwide at the box office, since it has almost folded from all theatres across the country.
The film, a crime thriller, also starred Mahira Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.
Here’s a list of movies that have over 200 crores globally, but couldn’t touch the 300 crores mark –
Raees (2017) – 289.80 crores
Dabangg 2 (2012) – 265 crores
Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) – 258 crores
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) – 242.50 crores
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) – 241 crores
Airlift (2016) – 231.60 crores
Rustom (2016) – 218.80 crores
M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story (2016) – 217 crores
Kaabil (2017) – 209.50 crores
