Box Office – Raees holds well on Wednesday

Raees is fetching decent collections during the weekdays. Though there is dip when compared to the extended five day weekend that it had enjoyed, there is still some sort of a hold that has allowed it to attain respectable numbers. On Wednesday, it brought in 6.50 crore* more and with this the collections so far stand at 115.51 crore*.

For most associated with the film, the collections are the highest ever. Director Rahul Dholakia has entered the 100 Crore Club. Excel Entertainment [Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani] have managed their biggest grossers too as producers (while going past Don 2 – 107 crore). Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has made an entry as well in the 100 Crore Club.

That said, expectations from the film were to go much beyond just the 100 crore mark. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan has admitted that every film can’t be expected to create or break records. However, one definitely looks forward to a major biggie from him next that goes on to bring in all around entertainment for universal audience and also set the Box Office on hire. From a much loved superstar like him, one can’t settle for anything lesser.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder