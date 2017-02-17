Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees won him a lot of praises and has been loved by the audiences. The film has collected, 200 crores gross (139.21 crores nett) so far at the domestic box office.

Also, the film’s performance at the overseas box office has been impressive. The film has collected 90.45 crores from international market till now. It now stands with a collection of 290.45 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Check out Bollywood’s Top Worldwide earners of all time right here:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.