Raees Grosses Over 279 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

SRK’s Raees has witnessed a huge drop in its 2nd weekend at the domestic market, but still managed to perform well at the overseas box office.

Till now, this crime action thriller has grossed 194.89 crores (nett. 139.21 crores) in India and 75 crores in its opening week in the international markets.

Raees currently stands with global collections of 269.89 crores.

Looking at the current performance of the film it seems difficult for Raees to cross the 300 crore mark at the box office.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.