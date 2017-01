Apart from performing phenomenally well at the domestic market, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees enjoys good theatrical run at the overseas box office as well.

Till now, this action crime thriller has grossed 9.60 crores in the gulf market, 3 crores in UK, 2.50 crores in Australia and 2.60 crores in America.

The film now stands with the total collections of 17.70 crores at the box office.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also features Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.