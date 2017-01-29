Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is witnessing an exceptional run not only in India but also in overseas market.

Till now, this action crime thriller has grossed 107.56 crores (nett. 76.83 crores) at the domestic box office and 38 crores in the international markets.

Raees now stands with a global total of 145.56 crores at the box office.

The film will soon enter the elite club of 100 crore at the domestic market.

Produced under the banners of Red Chillies Productions and Excel Entertainment, the film stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Note: The worldwide total was miscalculated last evening. We apologise for the mistake.