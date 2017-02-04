Raees Grosses Over 250 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees remained steady over its second Friday at the box office. The film is aiming to reach the 150 crore mark in India soon. It currently stands with a collection of 128.96 crores nett (180.54 crores gross) at the domestic box office.

While its performance in the overseas circuits has been impressive enough, the film has collected around 75 crores so far which is great.

The film has now crossed the 250 crore mark worldwide. It stands with a collection of 255.54 crores at the worldwide box office.

It has already beaten films like, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Jab Tak Hai Jaan when it comes to global collections.