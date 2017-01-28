Shah Rukh Khan’s last big commercial release was Dilwale [18th December 2015]. The film had released on a regular Friday and had accumulated 64.09 crore over its first weekend. Unlike Raees which has found good reviews and audience word of mouth coming into play, Dilwale hadn’t gained as much on these factors. It did have to face a major clash with Bajirao Mastani though which had exceptional reviews as well as word of mouth going in its favor. This time around, Raees has Kaabil for company and the Hrithik Roshan starrer too has critical acclaim as well as good word of mouth going in its favor.

Hence, with its third day bringing in 13.11 crore, Raees has held on quite well to accumulate 59.83 crore already. This is just a little more than 4 crore below what Dilwale had collected in its first four days. Rest assured, the gap would be surpassed in a big way once the first five day numbers are taken into consideration, what with today and tomorrow being holidays and hence bigger moolah on the way.

The first week numbers of Dilwale had read 102.65 crore and that would be crossed by Raees in a little over 5 days, if not in 5 days itself. For the makers, the strategy of releasing the film in mid-week has helped since now they are leveraging from three holidays [Thursday, Saturday, Sunday], which takes care of the disadvantage of clashing with Kaabil.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder