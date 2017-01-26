When Raees was all set to open yesterday, it had seemed as if the film would take an opening day number in the range of 15-18 crore. However, that was when the screens between the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil were expected to be divided equally. The equation changed though once it became pretty clear that Raees was occupying 60% of the market with Kaabil following suit at 40%. No wonder, the collections went up as well by the time the first day came to a close, what with 20.42 crore coming in for the Rahul Dholakia directed affair.

With this, Raees now sits amongst the top opening day numbers ever of Shah Rukh Khan:

Happy New Year – 44.97 crore

Chennai Express – 33.1 crore

Dilwale –21 crore

Raees – 20.42 crore

Fan – 19.2 crore

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 15.23 crore

Collections of Raees are comparable to that of Dilwale and just like latter which had Bajirao Mastani for competition, even latter has indulged in a face-off with Kaabil. That said, the Rahul Dholakia film has opened to a gladdening response and all it has to do from this point on is consolidate further.

The film is now all set to bring in over 25 crore today and the extended weekend (of 5 days – from Wednesday till Sunday) is all set to result in a bountiful of over 100 crore in numbers. One now waits to see how huge does the film manage to leverage the superb start it has managed on the day of its release.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

