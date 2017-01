Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is performing excellently at the domestic box office.

This crime action thriller has collected over 75 crores in 4 days and is all set to enter the 100 crore club.

Check out the day-wise collections of Raees right here:

Day Collections (Cr) Day 1 (Wednesday) 20.42 Day 2 (Thursday) 26.30 Day 3 (Friday) 13.11 Day 4 (Saturday) 17.00 Total 76.83

Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and it also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.